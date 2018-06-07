Dr. Shahab Eunus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eunus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahab Eunus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahab Eunus, MD
Dr. Shahab Eunus, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Eunus works at
Dr. Eunus' Office Locations
-
1
Kids Health Alliance, Pa2650 NW 2nd St Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34475 Directions (352) 237-5400
-
2
Dunnellon office11223 N Williams St Ste I, Dunnellon, FL 34432 Directions (352) 522-1862
-
3
South East Office150 SE 17th St Ste 604, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 512-0466
-
4
Premier Pediatrics ,LLC7960 Sw 60th Ave, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 671-6741
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Eunus?
Premier Pediatric is a awesome Dr office the staff is very good the doctors are very well knowledged they explain everything that's going on if you have any questions they will answer them and if they can't figure it out they have no problem sending you to a specialist. Dr. Eunus is very very good Dr Poole is very good Dr Lorica is very good Dr Brown is very good My daughters have been going there for over 7 years they love all the doctors and all the staff.
About Dr. Shahab Eunus, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali and Russian
- 1619085610
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hospital
- I.P. Pavlov State Medical University Of Saint Petersburg
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eunus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eunus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eunus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eunus works at
Dr. Eunus speaks Bengali and Russian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Eunus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eunus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eunus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eunus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.