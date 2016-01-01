Overview of Dr. Shahab Khan, MD

Dr. Shahab Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at North Houston Medicine Tumor And Blood Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.