Dr. Shahab Kidwai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahab Kidwai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Fairview University Med Center
Dr. Kidwai works at
Locations
Shahab U Kidwai MD PA2000 N Federal Hwy Ste 203, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (954) 783-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had this doctor for several years. I’m in and out!! Staff are very polite. My migraines were so bad that I was missing work. My migraines are now under control because I followed his instructions and meds. I really do appreciate Dr. Kidwai and his staff!!! Thank you
About Dr. Shahab Kidwai, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1780671263
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kidwai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidwai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidwai has seen patients for Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidwai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidwai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidwai.
