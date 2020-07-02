See All Neurologists in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Shahab Kidwai, MD

Neurology
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahab Kidwai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Fairview University Med Center

Dr. Kidwai works at SHAHAB U. KIDWAI M.D., P.A. in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shahab U Kidwai MD PA
    2000 N Federal Hwy Ste 203, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 (954) 783-0222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myoclonus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Syncope
Myoclonus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Syncope

Myoclonus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Acoustic Neuroma
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Pericardial Disease
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Pulmonary Hypertension
Tourette's Syndrome
Tricuspid Valve Disease
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 02, 2020
    I’ve had this doctor for several years. I’m in and out!! Staff are very polite. My migraines were so bad that I was missing work. My migraines are now under control because I followed his instructions and meds. I really do appreciate Dr. Kidwai and his staff!!! Thank you
    Misscarol — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Shahab Kidwai, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1780671263
    Education & Certifications

    • Fairview University Med Center
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahab Kidwai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidwai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kidwai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kidwai works at SHAHAB U. KIDWAI M.D., P.A. in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kidwai’s profile.

    Dr. Kidwai has seen patients for Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidwai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidwai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidwai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidwai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidwai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

