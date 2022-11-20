See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wyomissing, PA
Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Minassian works at Main Line Fertility in Wyomissing, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD
Dr. Sarah Friedman, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Antonio Pullano, MD
Dr. Antonio Pullano, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sofiya Chernyak, MD
Dr. Sofiya Chernyak, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Fertility
    2210 Ridgewood Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 258-2880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Minassian?

    Nov 20, 2022
    Dr. Minassian is clearly a brilliant scientist. I suppose it’s a trade off, as his manner leaves much to be desired for couples navigating this terribly emotional and physical experience. Regardless, we were truly fortunate that our IVF procedure was successful on the first round. Although Dr. Minassian’s ability to empathize with patients is poor, we have him and his wonderfully kind and helpful staff for our beautiful, healthy daughter.
    Jennifer — Nov 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Minassian to family and friends

    Dr. Minassian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Minassian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD.

    About Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770548299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jefferson Med College
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Abington Meml Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Abington Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minassian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minassian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minassian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minassian works at Main Line Fertility in Wyomissing, PA. View the full address on Dr. Minassian’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Minassian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minassian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minassian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minassian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.