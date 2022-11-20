Overview

Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Minassian works at Main Line Fertility in Wyomissing, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.