Overview of Dr. Shahab Mohiuddin, MD

Dr. Shahab Mohiuddin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wrentham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Mohiuddin works at SMG Wrentham Primary Care in Wrentham, MA with other offices in Walpole, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.