Overview of Dr. Shahab Roohparvar, MD

Dr. Shahab Roohparvar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Roohparvar works at Samaritan Internal Medicine in San Jose, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.