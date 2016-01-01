Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahabuddin Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahabuddin Ahmad, MD
Dr. Shahabuddin Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nilratan Sircar MC, Calcutta U and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
- 1 948 48th St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7952
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
About Dr. Shahabuddin Ahmad, MD
- General Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1972525236
Education & Certifications
- Wytheshawe Hosp
- Maimonides Medical Center|Royal Lancaster Infirmary|Southend On Sea Genl Hosp
- NRS Med Coll Hosp
- Nilratan Sircar MC, Calcutta U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.