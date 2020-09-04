Overview of Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD

Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.