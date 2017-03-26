Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD
Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas City Psychiatric Consultants, Inc5121 Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64133 Directions (816) 291-4600
-
2
Institute for Psychological Advancement LLC4240 Blue Ridge Blvd Ste 530, Kansas City, MO 64133 Directions (816) 291-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr.Khan is a perceptive and extremely knowledgeable psychiatrist. I trust him wholeheartedly with his precise treatment plans. We are fortunate that he provides care in a small town.
About Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1962591313
Education & Certifications
- UMKC
- University Mo Ks City School Of Med
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Borderline Personality Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.