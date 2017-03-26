Overview of Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD

Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Kansas City Psychiatric Consultants, Inc in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Borderline Personality Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.