Overview of Dr. Shahbuddin Mukardamwala, MD

Dr. Shahbuddin Mukardamwala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Mukardamwala works at Steven Goldstein & Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.