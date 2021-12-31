Dr. Shahbuddin Mukardamwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukardamwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahbuddin Mukardamwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahbuddin Mukardamwala, MD
Dr. Shahbuddin Mukardamwala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Mukardamwala's Office Locations
1
Steven Goldstein & Associates11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 805-3492
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's very caring and is really good about going over your tests.
About Dr. Shahbuddin Mukardamwala, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Neurology
Dr. Mukardamwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukardamwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukardamwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukardamwala has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukardamwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukardamwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukardamwala.
