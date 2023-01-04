See All Cardiologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Azmoon works at California Institute of CardioVascular Health in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CICVH - Rancho
    10535 Foothill Blvd Ste 365, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 466-8810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 04, 2023
    I find Dr Azmoon thorough and friendly.
    — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952482333
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azmoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azmoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azmoon works at California Institute of CardioVascular Health in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Azmoon’s profile.

    Dr. Azmoon has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azmoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Azmoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azmoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azmoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azmoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

