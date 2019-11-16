See All Cardiologists in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Shahe Garabedian, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahe Garabedian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Garabedian works at Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Venous Insufficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group
    14901 Rinaldi St Ste 110, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-1339
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group
    23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 216, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-1534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Wheezing
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2019
    He listens to you, deciphers any health mysteries for you, explains your condition in a down to earth manner and is accessible.
    Linda — Nov 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahe Garabedian, MD
    About Dr. Shahe Garabedian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841313772
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahe Garabedian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garabedian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garabedian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garabedian has seen patients for Wheezing, Venous Insufficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garabedian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garabedian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garabedian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garabedian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garabedian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

