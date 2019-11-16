Overview

Dr. Shahe Garabedian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Garabedian works at Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Venous Insufficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.