Dr. Shahed Ghoghawala, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shahed Ghoghawala, MD

Dr. Shahed Ghoghawala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Ghoghawala works at South Texas Eye Consultants in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghoghawala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Optical
    5402 S Staples St Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 992-9400
  2. 2
    South Texas Eye Consultants
    2222 Morgan Ave Ste 102, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 992-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Texas Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Shahed Ghoghawala, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871768051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghoghawala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghoghawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghoghawala works at South Texas Eye Consultants in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ghoghawala’s profile.

    Dr. Ghoghawala has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghoghawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghoghawala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghoghawala.

