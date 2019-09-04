Dr. Ghoghawala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahed Ghoghawala, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahed Ghoghawala, MD
Dr. Shahed Ghoghawala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Ghoghawala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ghoghawala's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Care Optical5402 S Staples St Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 992-9400
-
2
South Texas Eye Consultants2222 Morgan Ave Ste 102, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 992-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghoghawala?
I went to Dr. with catarack’s in both eyes He suggested doing them 1 at a time approx. 2 months apart for healing and proff of Suscess. My eyes were clouded I had quit driving at night because of the fractured vision I had. After both eyes being done I see perfect . I would highly recommend Dr Ghoghawqla to anyone needing cataract surgery.
About Dr. Shahed Ghoghawala, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871768051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghoghawala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghoghawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghoghawala works at
Dr. Ghoghawala has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghoghawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghoghawala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghoghawala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghoghawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghoghawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.