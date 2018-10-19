See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD

Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Izaddoost works at Children's Hospital of San Antonio Physician Group- Alon Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Izaddoost's Office Locations

    Children's Hospital of San Antonio Physician Group- Alon Pediatrics
    11503 NW Military Hwy Ste 113, San Antonio, TX 78231 (210) 705-5151
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breast Milk Jaundice Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 19, 2018
    She is good, my wife loves her. She is great with kids. But I feel these younger doctors these days are quick to diagnose children with issues like asthma, anxiety, and other disorders.
    Anonymous in San Antonio, TX — Oct 19, 2018
    About Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386928562
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izaddoost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Izaddoost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Izaddoost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Izaddoost works at Children's Hospital of San Antonio Physician Group- Alon Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Izaddoost’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Izaddoost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izaddoost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izaddoost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izaddoost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

