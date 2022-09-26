Dr. Shaheda Azher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheda Azher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaheda Azher, MD
Dr. Shaheda Azher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Azher works at
Dr. Azher's Office Locations
-
1
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
-
2
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! She knows what she’s doing; she corrected a misdiagnosis from one doctor and found a hemorrhage in my husband’s brain that other Drs missed. If it wasn’t for Dr Azher, he wouldn’t be here today. She also explains things thoroughly, along with diagrams and drawings. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Shaheda Azher, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811098171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azher works at
Dr. Azher has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Azher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.