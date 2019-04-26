Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maroof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHI MED COLL, NTR UNIV OF HLTH SCI, HYDERABAD, AP, INDIA.
Adolescent Child and Adult Psychiatry of Raleigh4041 Ed Dr Ste 108, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 783-8377
Best doctor ever.I never felt that respected from the doctor,like I was with her.She will listed you very carefully and pay attention to all your needs and symptoms.And she is really very smart and with good heart.
- Duke University Med Center
- GANDHI MED COLL, NTR UNIV OF HLTH SCI, HYDERABAD, AP, INDIA
Dr. Maroof has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maroof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maroof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maroof. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maroof.
