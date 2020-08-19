Overview of Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD

Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Quraishi works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.