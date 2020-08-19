See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD

Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Quraishi works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quraishi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute o
    611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 325-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spine Disorders
Steroid Injection
Upper Back Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quraishi?

    Aug 19, 2020
    Awesome treatment...Both medical and hospitality. The waiting room even has water (a must when traveling via public transportation) and coffee! Nurses, office personal, physician assistant and doctor’s resident, especially the Doc are pleasant as well as take their time to explain any concerns about diagnostics, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.
    Chuck T — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376581835
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • NY Hosp Queens-Cornell
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
