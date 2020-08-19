Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quraishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD
Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Quraishi's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute o611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quraishi?
Awesome treatment...Both medical and hospitality. The waiting room even has water (a must when traveling via public transportation) and coffee! Nurses, office personal, physician assistant and doctor’s resident, especially the Doc are pleasant as well as take their time to explain any concerns about diagnostics, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.
About Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376581835
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NY Hosp Queens-Cornell
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quraishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quraishi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Quraishi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quraishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quraishi speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quraishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.