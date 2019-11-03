Dr. Shaheen Chowdhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheen Chowdhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaheen Chowdhry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Chowdhry works at
Locations
Prime Cardiology of Nevada2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 386-8583Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Prime Cardiology of Nevada - South West6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (725) 241-0483Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chowdhry has been a great cardiologist for me, asking the right questions when I visit and going over all health aspects. She cares about the total person (of course it all relates to the heart as well). She and her office take good notes and she is prepared in visits. Wait time is minimal the last few years. Office is also very clean, which I appreciate during the cold seasons.
About Dr. Shaheen Chowdhry, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104815463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.