Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO
Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO

Dermatology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mills Health Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Khosla works at Allura Skin & Laser Center in San Mateo, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allura Skin & Laser Center Inc
    280 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 727-6008
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Shaheen Khosla
    100 Arch St Ste 1, Redwood City, CA 94062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2021
    I went in to see Dr. Khosla for under eye filler. I am very knew to the whole cosmetic work so I really did not know what to expect when I first came in. Dr. Khosla explained everything to me and made me feel comfortable during my consultation. My filler looks and feels amazing! She makes it look so natural and I can see a significant difference in my under eyes. I will definitely be coming back for more!
    — Jan 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO
    About Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649439720
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khosla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khosla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

