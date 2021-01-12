Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khosla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO
Overview
Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mills Health Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Khosla works at
Locations
-
1
Allura Skin & Laser Center Inc280 Baldwin Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 727-6008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Shaheen Khosla100 Arch St Ste 1, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills Health Center
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khosla?
I went in to see Dr. Khosla for under eye filler. I am very knew to the whole cosmetic work so I really did not know what to expect when I first came in. Dr. Khosla explained everything to me and made me feel comfortable during my consultation. My filler looks and feels amazing! She makes it look so natural and I can see a significant difference in my under eyes. I will definitely be coming back for more!
About Dr. Shaheen Khosla, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1649439720
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khosla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khosla works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.