Overview of Dr. Shaheen Mohsin, MD

Dr. Shaheen Mohsin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Mohsin works at Humble Pediatric Association in Humble, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.