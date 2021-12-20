Overview of Dr. Shaheen Tedjarati, MD

Dr. Shaheen Tedjarati, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Tedjarati works at GYN WMC Advanced Physician Services in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.