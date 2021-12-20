Dr. Shaheen Tedjarati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedjarati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheen Tedjarati, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaheen Tedjarati, MD
Dr. Shaheen Tedjarati, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Tedjarati works at
Dr. Tedjarati's Office Locations
GYN WMC Advanced Physician Services19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3090N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-2181
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tedjarati?
Gave mom a steady few years after her ovarian cancer diagnosis. Everyone else gave up but he gave my mom life.
About Dr. Shaheen Tedjarati, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1548275902
Education & Certifications
- Gynecologic oncology
- Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Family Medicine of Residency
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tedjarati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tedjarati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tedjarati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tedjarati has seen patients for Cervical Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tedjarati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tedjarati speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tedjarati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedjarati.
