Dr. Shaheena Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaheena Ahmed, MD
Dr. Shaheena Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Bowen Speech Therapy PC1918 Bellmore Ave, North Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 384-1046
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shaheena Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922103043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
