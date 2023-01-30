Overview of Dr. Shahen Derboghosian, MD

Dr. Shahen Derboghosian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Derboghosian works at Armen Derboghossians MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.