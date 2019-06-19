See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Shahid Ahsan, MB BS

Critical Care Medicine
4.1 (13)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shahid Ahsan, MB BS is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East  and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.

Dr. Ahsan works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Lafayette, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network -
    3920 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 (765) 428-5950
  2. 2
    Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonary and Critical Care
    2708 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 (765) 446-1571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2019
    Dr. Ahsan has treated my husband for sleep problems for several years now and actually persuaded my husband to get his long time broken nose fixed to assist with his acceptance of the Cpap machine. (My husband broke his nose in 1967 with fix and refused to repeat that process when he broke it again soon after. He was in the USAF for 30 years and AF docs suggested he get his broken nose and deviated septum fixed every year but he refused. ) My husband and I (RN) appreciated the manner, expertise, explanations, and time he spent with us and the relationship he had with my husband to have my husband trust and take his advice. My husband had a Cpap machine years before and could not use it so we sent it back. This time, he has used it for 2 years and now uses it willingly and successfully. He is able to use the nose mask for his Cpap because he had his nose fixed and is very glad he did that. He appreciates Dr. Ahsan and is so glad he listened and complied to his advice.
    David Hankins patient — Jun 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Shahid Ahsan, MB BS
    About Dr. Shahid Ahsan, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1740208180
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahsan works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ahsan’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahsan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahsan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

