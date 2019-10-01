Dr. Shahid Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Aziz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
909 9th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Directions
(817) 259-4333
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tarrant Nephrology Associates1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 885-7888
-
3
Longevity Bariatric and Wellness1000 W Cannon St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 885-7888
-
4
Medical City Fort Worth900 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-2100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Perfectly professional. Expert in his field. Doesn’t allow children in the patient rooms, which is totally understandable given the seriousness of disease that he treats. I was reluctant to follow through with my appointment after reading some of the reviews, but those absolutely did not match my experience at all. I have complete confidence in him and highly recommend Dr. Aziz.
About Dr. Shahid Aziz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588616205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.