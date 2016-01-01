Dr. Shahid Bangash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Bangash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Bangash, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Dr. Bangash works at
Locations
Family Allergy & Asthma Center PA56 E Price Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 548-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shahid Bangash, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235204082
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bangash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bangash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bangash works at
Dr. Bangash has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangash. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.