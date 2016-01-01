Overview

Dr. Shahid Bashir, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Bashir works at Springfield Pulmonary in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Bronchospasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.