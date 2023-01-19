Dr. Shahid Choudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Choudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahid Choudhary, MD
Dr. Shahid Choudhary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They completed their residency with Med College Of Pa And Hospital|St Francis Med Center
Dr. Choudhary works at
Dr. Choudhary's Office Locations
-
1
Poplar Bluff Neurology Specialists2210 Barron Rd Ste 215, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Choudhary for many years for a neurological problem with my body. The problem will never go away or improve without invasive techniques. Dr. Choudhary understands my concerns with invasive techniques so if new medications become available, he simply asks me if I would like to try something different. He is not pushy or overbearing in any way. He simply wants to help ME but will only use treatments I’m comfortable with. He and his staff are an amazing group of people who always make me feel like I’m important. These people listen and actually hear what I’m saying when I speak and are very kind and professional. I would strongly recommend (and I have) to anyone looking for a neurologist to contact Dr. Choudhary’s office! Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the tips of my shaking limbs for all that you do for me!
About Dr. Shahid Choudhary, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710906276
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital|St Francis Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhary accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhary works at
Dr. Choudhary has seen patients for Ataxia, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
