Dr. Shahid Ekbal, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahid Ekbal, MD
Dr. Shahid Ekbal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Ekbal works at
Dr. Ekbal's Office Locations
Chicago Institute-neurosurgery1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All went very well.
About Dr. Shahid Ekbal, MD
- Urology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1417934779
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center|St James Hosp
- Jinnah Postgrad Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Ekbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekbal works at
Dr. Ekbal has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ekbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ekbal speaks Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.