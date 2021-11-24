Dr. Shahid Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Haque, MD
Overview of Dr. Shahid Haque, MD
Dr. Shahid Haque, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque's Office Locations
- 1 218 Commons Way Bldg B, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Good clear explanations of my condition; no false hope given; courteous and respectful
About Dr. Shahid Haque, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Panjabi
- 1811080310
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
