Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (205)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hasnain works at Gentle Pediatrics PLLC / Shahid Hasnain MD MPH in Richmond, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gentle Pediatrics, PLLC
    22001 Southwest Fwy, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 222-5437
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Gentle Pediatrics, PLLC
    6909 Brisbane Ct Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 222-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Oakbend Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Rash
Throat Pain
Fever
Rash
Throat Pain

Fever Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chest Infections Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Compulsive Scalp Picking Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Heat Rash Chevron Icon
Helminth Infections Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jaw Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malabsorption and Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thigh Strain Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (194)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD
    About Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1437249430
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center|University Tenn Med Center
    Internship
    • Lincoln Hospital|Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahid Hasnain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasnain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasnain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    205 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasnain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasnain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasnain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasnain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

