Overview of Dr. Shahid Hussain, MD

Dr. Shahid Hussain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Hussain works at BALBOA NEPHROLOGY in El Centro, CA with other offices in Brawley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.