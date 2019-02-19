Overview of Dr. Shahid Khan, MD

Dr. Shahid Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Heart Center Of Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.