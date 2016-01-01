See All Pediatricians in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Shahid Mansoor, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shahid Mansoor, MD

Dr. Shahid Mansoor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Woodhull Med & Mental Hlth Ctr

Dr. Mansoor works at Mansoor Pediatrics in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mansoor's Office Locations

    Mansoor Pediatrics
    501 Medical Center Dr Ste 3A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 374-6484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shahid Mansoor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710072012
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Woodhull Med & Mental Hlth Ctr
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahid Mansoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansoor works at Mansoor Pediatrics in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mansoor’s profile.

    Dr. Mansoor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

