Overview of Dr. Shahid Masood, MD

Dr. Shahid Masood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Masood works at Internal Medicine & Family Practice in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.