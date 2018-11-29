Dr. Shahid Mehboob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehboob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Mehboob, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahid Mehboob, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY.
Dr. Mehboob works at
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Its a busy place. People have issues. But there pretty quick and do answer your questions. Been going there for 2 years. I'd recommend
- Gastroenterology
- English, Panjabi
- 1588674428
- Albany Mc
Residency: Muhlenberg Reg Mc
Dr. Mehboob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehboob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehboob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehboob works at
Dr. Mehboob has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehboob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehboob speaks Panjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehboob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehboob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehboob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehboob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.