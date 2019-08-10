Dr. Shahid Muhammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Muhammad, MD
Dr. Shahid Muhammad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Mohammed Qureshi, DO8233 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX 77396 Directions (713) 442-2000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
a month ago I am grateful for the excellent medical care I've received from Dr.Shahid. I've been his patient for more than 4 yrs, in that time he has treated all of my health problems with success My A1C was almost 13 when I started seeing him now its down to 6.7. It is a great pleasure to know Dr. Shahid and his staff , and admire their excellent professionalism. I would highly recommend him Special thanks !
About Dr. Shahid Muhammad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922194109
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Cook County Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Cook Co Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Muhammad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhammad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.