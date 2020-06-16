Dr. Shahid Nawaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Nawaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahid Nawaz, MD
Dr. Shahid Nawaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Mather Hospital.
Dr. Nawaz works at
Dr. Nawaz's Office Locations
-
1
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
2
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists300 Old Country Rd Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
3
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists285 Sills Rd, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nawaz?
He is very thorough and shows concern for patients. He is very patient when you ask him questions and always lets me know his opinion.
About Dr. Shahid Nawaz, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu
- 1700880465
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nawaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nawaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nawaz works at
Dr. Nawaz has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nawaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nawaz speaks Hindi, Pashto and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawaz.
