Overview of Dr. Shahid Parvez, MD

Dr. Shahid Parvez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Med Academy/higher Med Institute and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Parvez works at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY and Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.