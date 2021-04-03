Overview

Dr. Shahid Rafiq, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Rafiq works at Comprehensive Neurology Svs in Frederick, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Sleep Apnea and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.