Dr. Shahid Rana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Rana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ATLANTIC CITY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 608 New Hope Rd Ste 4, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Rana was excellent! He is a very knowledgeable heart doctor, and his experience and charisma shines through. He answered all of my questions politely, thoroughly, and made it very easy for me to understand. Not to mention he has saved my life, as various other doctors weren't able to properly treat my heart condition. He has very pleasant staff and his office environment is very friendly. I would recommend Dr. Rana to everyone I know! Super kind and selfless doc! :)
About Dr. Shahid Rana, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTIC CITY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rana speaks Panjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
