Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahid Rehman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
NorthBay Center for Neuroscience1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 230, Fairfield, CA 94533 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
He is a caring Doctor who doesn't let his Degee change his way of treating people or listening to his patients. I never feel less than or not treated with respect,because im confused about terminology or if I need things repeated. Im not on the best insurance, yet im still treated as if I were lthe same. Thank You??....My care is still frustrating for me ,but im glad Dr.Rehman is by my side. I
- 26 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehman speaks Punjabi.
