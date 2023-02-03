Dr. Shahid Riaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Riaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahid Riaz, MD
Dr. Shahid Riaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Riaz's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Associates108 Park Place Blvd Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-4700
- 2 7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Bldg A, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-0450
Adventhealth Heart of Florida40100 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shahid is awesome, very thorough and attentive. He takes a holistic approach to neurology and is very conscious of his patients needs. I look forward to having him as my doctor. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Shahid Riaz, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1891771119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riaz has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riaz speaks Hindi.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Riaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.