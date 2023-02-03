Overview of Dr. Shahid Riaz, MD

Dr. Shahid Riaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Riaz works at Cardiovascular Associates in Davenport, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.