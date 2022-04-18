Dr. Shahid Sharar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Sharar, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shahid Sharar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oglesby, IL.
Dr. Sharar works at
Locations
-
1
Alliance Dental Group540 W Walnut St, Oglesby, IL 61348 Directions (815) 367-3349Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dental Care of Minooka515 US Highway 6, Minooka, IL 60447 Directions (815) 234-9297
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharar?
I am an older lady with a fear of dentists. Dr. Sharar & his staff were very understanding .they helped me thru a tough experience. I strongly recommend this office & dr.
About Dr. Shahid Sharar, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Vietnamese
- Male
- 1073641999
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharar accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharar speaks Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.