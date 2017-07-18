Dr. Shahid Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Sheikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahid Sheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Services PC970 N Broadway Ste 210, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 963-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheikh is a very personable doctor. He takes the time to get to know you as a person, and treats you with dignity and respect. He is an excellent doctor and has treated our family for many years.
About Dr. Shahid Sheikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053345579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
