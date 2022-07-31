Dr. Shahid Wahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Wahid, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahid Wahid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Wahid works at
Locations
Digestive Associates5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 848-2927
Digestive Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 204, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 848-3038
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- United Food and Commercial Workers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wahid is a good doctor, he is a man of short words but he does his work properly. 2 years ago I had health problems due to gallbladder issues, Dr. Wahid was able to help me by doing ERCP’s. He even recommended me with Dr. St Hill who helped me with full gallbladder removal. I was under Dr. Wahid’ care for over a year, and every time I had an appointment his staff was kind. I will say though, he is always in a rush but that is because of how much patients he has. Overall, he did a good job taking care of my gallbladder issues and if I had to, I would recommend it to my family and friends. Thank you Dr. Wahid may god bless you.
About Dr. Shahid Wahid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053412981
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Liaquat Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahid has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Duodenal Ulcer and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.