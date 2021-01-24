Dr. Wazir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahid Wazir, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahid Wazir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Wazir works at
Locations
UnityPoint Clinic - Cardiovascular Services112 NE Crescent Ave, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 672-4670
Rida Boulos MD5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 207, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 672-4670
Advocate Medical Group Primary Care South La Grange Rd18210 La Grange Rd Ste 200, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 799-8700
Advocate Heart Institute10837 S Cicero Ave Ste 200, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cardiologist for 2 generations of our family. We wouldn't want anyone else.
About Dr. Shahid Wazir, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wazir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wazir works at
Dr. Wazir has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wazir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wazir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wazir.
