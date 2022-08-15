Overview of Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD

Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical University - Peshawar Pakistan|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Zeb works at Rheumatology Associates of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.