Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD
Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical University - Peshawar Pakistan|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Zeb works at
Dr. Zeb's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Jacksonville4123 University Blvd S Ste D, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-3186
Rheumatology Associates of Jacksonville3604 University Blvd S Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-3176Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Zeb for about 13 years, and I really love him and his office staff. Dr. Zeb is extremely knowledgeable about rheumatic diseases and really works to understand what his patients require to heal and manage their pain and other symptoms. I’ve seen a few rheumatologists in Jax and he’s my favorite. I have had lupus for over three decades, so I know my disease quite well, and I like that Dr. Zeb, and Rita, his Physician’s Assistant, really listen and trust my opinions, too. The office staff is also fantastic. They work very hard! I highly recommend.
About Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- Coney Island Hospital - Brooklyn NY
- Coney Island Hospital|Coney Island Hospital - Brooklyn NY
- Khyber Medical University - Peshawar Pakistan|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
Frequently Asked Questions
