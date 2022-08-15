See All Rheumatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (40)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD

Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical University - Peshawar Pakistan|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Zeb works at Rheumatology Associates of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates of Jacksonville
    4123 University Blvd S Ste D, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-3186
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Associates of Jacksonville
    3604 University Blvd S Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-3176
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Aug 15, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr. Zeb for about 13 years, and I really love him and his office staff. Dr. Zeb is extremely knowledgeable about rheumatic diseases and really works to understand what his patients require to heal and manage their pain and other symptoms. I’ve seen a few rheumatologists in Jax and he’s my favorite. I have had lupus for over three decades, so I know my disease quite well, and I like that Dr. Zeb, and Rita, his Physician’s Assistant, really listen and trust my opinions, too. The office staff is also fantastic. They work very hard! I highly recommend.
    Laney G — Aug 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD
    About Dr. Shahid Zeb, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952470452
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida - Gainesville FL
    Residency
    • Coney Island Hospital - Brooklyn NY
    Internship
    • Coney Island Hospital|Coney Island Hospital - Brooklyn NY
    Medical Education
    • Khyber Medical University - Peshawar Pakistan|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
    Medical Education

