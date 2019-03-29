Overview

Dr. Shahida Mirza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Mirza works at CapitalCare Family Practice River Road, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.