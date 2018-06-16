Overview of Dr. Shahida Tanveer, MD

Dr. Shahida Tanveer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Calumet City, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Tanveer works at Comprehensive Pediatric Care in Calumet City, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.